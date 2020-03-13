Even Heidi Klum Can’t Get a Coronavirus Test Despite Being Home Sick and ‘Feverish’

“America’s Got Talent” judge has been absent from show to avoid “infecting other people”

| March 13, 2020 @ 2:57 PM
Heidi Klum

Getty

If fashion guru, supermodel, “Making the Cut” host and “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum can’t get her hands on a coronavirus test, it’s not looking good for the rest of us.

On Friday the television personality posted a video of herself lying in bed in her pajamas to her Instagram story, explaining why she’s been absent from her “AGT” judge’s chair lately.

“Hi, everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my ‘America’s Got Talent’ seat,” Klum said in the video. “It started all with like a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people.”

Also Read: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Are Back - and Doing a Weird Dance - in Amazon's 'Making the Cut' Trailer (Video)

She added that she has tried to get tested for the coronavirus, but hasn’t been able to get access to one of the elusive tests, which are in short supply across the country.

“I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here,” she said. “I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”

In addition to judging “AGT,” Klum also currently hosts Amazon fashion competition series “Making the Cut” with her former “Project Runway” partner Tim Gunn.

Heidi Klum instagram story

Heidi Klum / Instagram

