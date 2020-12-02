Helen Hunt Joins Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ TV Series as Miles’ Mother

Helen Hunt is joining Starz’s “Blindspotting” TV series.

Hunt will play Rainey, the mother of Rafeal Casal’s Miles. The series features Jasmine Cephas Jones reprising her role as Ashley, Miles’ partner, from the 2018 film. Starz’s TV spinoff will follow Ashley, following Miles’ sudden incarceration, as she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother (Hunt) and half-sister.

The film’s co-stars and co-writers Daveed Diggs and Casal will write and executive produce the TV adaptation. Casal will serve as showrunner, while Cephas Jones serves as a producer. Along with Jasmine Cephas Jones and Hunt, the series stars Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron and Candace Nicholas-Lippman. Casal will also recur as Miles.

“It is such an honor to have Helen Hunt in this series,” Casal said. “We became friends after she tweeted about her love of the film and we have long looked for a project to do together. She has been our first choice for the character Rainey since we dreamed this show up.”

Lionsgate Television will produce the half-hour dramedy. Seith Mann will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

The 2018 film centered on Collin (Diggs) who needs to make it through his last three days of probation for a chance at a new start, but his fast-talking childhood friend, Miles (Casal), is a magnet for trouble. When Collin’s final countdown is interrupted by a life-changing missed curfew, their friendship is forced out of its comfortable buddy-comedy existence and onto a spiraling collision course.

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, reunite with Casal and Diggs as executive producers on the series after the quartet spent almost a decade working to bring the feature film to life. Also serving as executive producers are Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects.