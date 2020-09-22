Go Pro Today

Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent Heist Movie ‘The Duke’ Lands at Sony Classics

Roger Michell film premiered at the Venice Film Festival

| September 22, 2020 @ 6:31 AM Last Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 6:52 AM
duke

Sony Pictures Classics

Director Roger Michell’s comedic heist movie “The Duke,” starring Oscar winners Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics, the distributor announced Tuesday.

Sony Classics acquired all rights in the U.S., Latin America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe (except Poland, the Czech Republic and the former Yugoslavia), Russia/CIS, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, South Africa, South East Asia (except Japan and China) and India.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is based on the true story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old British taxi driver who in 1961 managed to steal Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London — the first and (so far) only theft in the museum’s history. Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government agreed to provide TV for free to the elderly.

Also Read: 'The Good Liar' Film Review: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Wasted in Disappointing Crime Drama

“Notting Hill” director Michell worked from a script by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman,

Nicky Bentham produced the film, while executive producers include Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé, Andrea Scarso for Ingenious Media, Hugo Heppell for Screen Yorkshire, Peter Scarf and Christopher Bunton.

Under co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, Sony Classics has released prestigious films that have won 35 Academy Awards and have garnered 149 Oscar nominations.

10 Buzziest Movies for Sale in Toronto, From Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboy' to Mark Wahlberg's 'Good Joe Bell' (Photos)

  • Toronto Buzziest Titles
  • Bruised Halle Berry Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures
  • Concrete Cowboy Idris Elba Caleb McLaughlin Lee Daniels Entertainment/Tucker Tooley Entertainment
  • Good Joe Bell Mark Wahlberg Endeavor Content
  • I Care A Lot Black Bear Pictures
  • MLK/FBI Field of Vision
  • New Order The Match Factory
  • Naomi Watts Getty Images
  • BRON Studios
  • Four Knights Films
  • THE WATER MAN David Oyelowo Photo Credit Karen Ballard
  • Ammonite Neon
1 of 12

TIFF 2020: “Pieces of a Woman,” “The Water Man,” “I Care A Lot” and more are getting attention from buyers

What the Cannes virtual marketplace proved earlier this year is that even without the in-person meetings, the red carpet galas and all the press hype, there's still room for a lucrative sales market surrounding these virtual events. While that's true of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the hybrid physical and virtual fest is operating on a slimmed-down lineup of movies. And with Oscar eligibility requirements pushed back to 2021, there isn't the same need for all of these movies to make a splash. That said, we are looking forward to quite a bit at this year's TIFF, and so are buyers.

Also Read: How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market

View In Gallery

Related Content