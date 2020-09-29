Go Pro Today

Helen Reddy, ‘I Am Woman’ Singer, Dies at 78

The feminist anthem helped Reddy win a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

| September 29, 2020 @ 7:00 PM Last Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 7:14 PM
Helen Reddy

Photo by Tony Russell/Redferns

Helen Reddy, an Australian singer best known for her hit song “I Am Woman,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 78.

In a Facebook post on her official fan page, Reddy’s daughters, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

Reddy was born in Melbourne, Australia to a well-known showbusiness family. A singing competition victory led to a trip to New York City, but the opportunity quickly vanished. She decided to stay in the United States anyway and eventually signed to Capitol Records.

“I Am Woman” became a number one hit in 1972 and Reddy scored a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Her other chart-topping songs included “Delta Dawn” and “Angie Baby.” In 1974, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her life story was turned into the 2019 film “I Am Woman” starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

More to come …

