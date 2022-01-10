‘Hell or High Water’ TV Adaptation in Works at Fox

A series adaptation of “Hell or High Water” is in the works at Fox.

The one-hour drama is based on the 2016 western crime drama from Taylor Sheridan and David Mackenzie and starred Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster. In that film, Pine and Foster starred as two brothers who rob banks in order save their family ranch. Bridges played one of the Texas Rangers who was trying to hunt them down.

Here’s the logline for the Fox version:

When a ruthless oil tycoon attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, two local brothers dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time, come hell or high water.

Jessica Mecklenburg will write and executive produce. Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin and Marcy Ross of SK Global will also executive produce along with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of Madison Wells and Julie Yorn and Carla Hacken. Kimmel, Penotti, Pritzker, Shane, Yorn and Hacken all produced the original film.

The series has a script plus additional materials commitment.

SK Global will produce along with Fox Entertainment. SK Global executive Mark O’Connor is shepherding the project with President of Television Marcy Ross and Rachel Shane for Madison Wells. The deal was negotiated on behalf of SK Global by Head of Business & Legal Affairs, Brian Kornreich.

Variety first reported on the news.