Her Universe Fashion Show Returns to SDCC to Celebrate 100 Years of Disney (Exclusive)

Her Universe, the fandom-centric fashion brand created by “Star Wars” voice actor Ashley Eckstein, will return to San Diego Comic-Con for its ninth annual fashion show on July 20, for a celebration of Disney’s 100-year anniversary.

The show will feature clothing designs from across the company’s various properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. The fashion show will be co-hosted by Eckstein and Michael James Scott, who is currently starring on Broadway as The Genie in “Aladdin.”

Scott, an actor and recording artist best known for his Broadway roles, is expected to perform during the fashion show in addition to co-hosting with Eckstein. Eckstein, who voiced “Star Wars” fan favorite Ahsoka Tano in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels,” is set to wear a unique outfit that will infuse “technology and storytelling in an unexpected way.”

The fashion show will give fandom designers a chance to display their “geek couture” designs, and the winner of the competition will be given the opportunity to design a special collection with Her Universe. Judges for the fashion show will include the 2022 Her Universe Fashion Show winning designers Cindy Guillermo and Michael Burson, SVP Hot Topic Merchandising, Robin Motts, as well as the voice of Disney Mickey Mouse and Disney Artist, Bret Iwan.

This year, the fashion show will be sponsored by retail brand Hot Topic in addition to Disney, and the two brands plan to transform the show’s lobby into an immersive fan experience celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Fans will have the opportunity to “embark on a winding path through the Cemetery, take photos, spin Oogie Boogie’s prize wheel, and more.”

“I’m so proud that The Her Universe Fashion Show has become one of the most anticipated events at San Diego Comic-Con and fans have no idea what we have in store for them this year!” Eckstein said. “This year’s show will be a love letter to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and more – but also a love letter to the fans! Our show is so much fun for the whole family, it’s free and we’ll be giving away Disney merchandise and one-of-a-kind prizes ALL night long. This year is not to be missed!”

The event is set to be held in the Harbor Ballroom at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, walking distance from the San Diego Convention Center.