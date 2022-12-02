“Firefly Lane” Season 2 has arrived, and with it comes another loaded lineup of signature songs for the seventies, eighties, nineties and early 2000s. Throughout the shifts between three separate timelines in Tully and Kate’s friendship, needle drops help distinguish which part of their lives we’re watching, especially when it gets confusing between the older versions of Kate Mularkey Ryan (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl). Kristin Hannah’s 400+ page novel off of which the television show is based uses certain songs and lyrics to introduce the new decades, or parts of the book, like ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” Pat Benatar’s “Love Is a Battlefield” and more.

Season 2 boasts two Whitney Houston songs — “I’m Every Woman” and “How Will I Know” — Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” The Knack’s “My Sharona,” Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” and “Closer to Fine” by The Indigo Girls.

More modern cuts include “The First Cut Is the Deepest” by Sheryl Crow, “So Sorry” by Feist and the devastating Coldplay’s “The Scientist” to accompany that dreadful cliffhanger ending.

Here are all the songs in “Firefly Lane” Season 2 Part 1.

Episode 1

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille

“Sternenhimmel” by Hubert Kah

“Hip Shakin” by Harlow

“Baby, Give Me Some Love Back” by Terry Webster

“True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper

Episode 2

“I Got a Name” by Jim Croce

“Military Stars and Stripes Forever” by Bobby Morgenstein productions

“Summertime” by The Pretty Things

“Jesus Is Alright” by The Doobie Brothers

“The Virgin” by Gene Clark

“Can’t Find My Way Home” by Blind Faith

Episode 3

“Closer to Fine” by The Indigo Girls

“My Sharona” by The Knack

“Let’s Go Down” by Terry Reid

“Finally” by Cece Peniston

Episode 4

“Funny How Time Slips Away” by Willie Nelson

“I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston

“Vinyl Store” by Carlos Sarmiento & Marco Siniscalco

“You Mean Everything to Me” by Four Tracks

“Here” by Luscious Jackson

“Come and Get It: by The Steppers

“Houses” by Elyse Weinberg

Episode 5

“Are You Ready for the Sex Girls” by Gleaming Spires

“Ask Me No Questions” by Bridget St. John

Episode 6

“Go For It” by Spirit of Brotherhood

“Lion” by Modern Sound Quartet

“Milkshake” by Kelis

“Magic Man” by Heart

“Feels So Good” by Daniel Dove, Richard Searle & Patrick Hagenaar

“We’re Breakin’ Out” by Knight Ryder, Jermain Brown & Calico

“The Star-Spangled Banner”

“Is That All There Is?” by Peggy Lee

Episode 7

“Hot Pants” by Alan Parker & Alan Hawkshaw

“You Got Me” by Nicolas Dagnall, Stella Talpo & Penguin Asylum

“How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston

“Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan

Episode 8

“Accused of Stealing” by The Delgados

“So Sorry” by Feist

“Dido’s Lament” by Simone Dinnerstein & Tift Merritt

“Where Evil Grows (feat. Terry Jacks & Susan Jacks) by The Poppy Family

“The First Cut Is the Deepest” by Sheryl Crow

“Reykjavik” by Girosan and Lesiman

“See the Herald Angels Swing” by Geoffrey Gascoyne, William Cummings & Felix something

“The Scientist” by Coldplay

Here is a playlist with most of the needle drops that layer “Firefly Lane.”