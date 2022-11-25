Here Are All the Songs in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion” features an eclectic mix of characters, peeled back in layers by a fun murder mystery party that turns deadly serious. The eventual suspects arrive by boat on Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) isolated Greek island for a vacation away from their champagne problems. Along with colorful outfits and a bright Mediterranean setting, a classic soundtrack accompanies the story.

Classical songs by Johann Sebastian Bach hint at the puzzling wooden box that serves as invitation to the group gathered in Greece. Several Beatles songs like “Blackbird” and the titular “Glass Onion” frame the mystery as well. David Bowie’s “Star” and “Starman” also shine some light on the subject. And let’s not forget the original “Hourly Dong” written and performed by the one and only Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Musician Janelle Monáe stars as the mysterious Cassandra Brand alongside Daniel Craig, who reprises the role of Benoit Blanc. Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. round out the ensemble of the whodunnit.

Here are all the songs in “Glass Onion”: