Here Are the TV Shows and Movies That Will Be Available on HBO Max at Launch

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s long-awaited streaming service, launches Wednesday with hundreds of titles, including beloved TV series, blockbuster film franchises and some originals created specifically for the new platform.
And while we’re willing to bet you’ve heard classics like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” are among the offerings that will be available at launch, we’re also pretty sure you don’t know how many other shows and movies you’ll have access to on day 1.
Well, don’t worry, because TheWrap has rounded up a list of the biggest films and TV series will be streaming on HBO Max at launch so that you can decide if it’s worth the $14.99/month price tag, which is bumped down to an $11.99 introductory rate for the first year.
Oh, unless you’re already an HBO or HBO Now subscribers, in which case you’ll (most likely) get a free HBO Max account.
Readers can find our list of highlights from HBO Max’s Day 1 lineup (not its *entire* library) below, which includes new original series along with library titles from HBO, New Line Cinema, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and a selection of third-party acquired shows and movies.
Note that more titles will become available in the coming months, including additional original series, as well as the complete libraries of “South Park,” “Gossip Girl” and “The West Wing.”
TV SERIES
Friends
The Big Bang Theory
Doctor Who (modern series)
Rick and Morty
The Boondocks
The Bachelor
Sesame Street
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Batwoman
Nancy Drew
Katy Keene
DC’s Doom Patrol (Season 1)
The O.C.
Pretty Little Liars
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Westworld
Big Little Lies
Game of Thrones
Sex and the City
Veep
The Wire
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Insecure
Succession
Watchmen
Barry
Euphoria
The Jinx
The Sopranos
The Alienist
Impractical Jokers (Seasons 1-4)
Robot Chicken
Trigonometry
Ghosts
Home
Stath Lets Flats
Torchwood
Luther
The Honorable Woman
The Office (U.K. version)
Top Gear (Seasons 17-25)
Independent
Lipstick Empire
Happily Ever Avatar
MOVIES
A Nightmare on Elm Street films
A Star is Born (2018)
A Walk to Remember
Alien (Director’s Cut)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Aliens
American Pie
Analyze This
Annie Hall
Apocalypse Now
Aquaman
Aquamarine
Armageddon
Art of Racing in the Rain
Babe
Batman & Robin
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman Forever
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman vs. Robin
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Big Top Pee Wee
Boys Don’t Cry
Braveheart
Bridesmaids
Broken Arrow
Casino Royale
Cast Away
Closer
Cold Mountain
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Darjeeling Limited
Deep Blue Sea
Dick Tracy
Die Hard films
Downtown Abbey
Dr. Strangelove
Drop Dead Fred
Empire of the Sun
Fast Five
Fight Club
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Friday the 13th
Gangs of New York
Gia
Glengarry Glen Ross
Good Will Hunting
Great Expectations
Green Lantern
Gremlins
Gremlins 2
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hackers
Hairspray
Hairspray (musical remake)
Half Nelson
Happy Death Day
Harold & Kumar go to White Castle
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Hellboy
Her Smell
Hobbs & Shaw
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Hope Floats
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Isn’t it Romantic
Jaws films
John Tucker Must Die
John Wick 3
Joker
Josie and the Pussycats
Justice League
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors
Lord of the Rings films
Love Actually
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Moulin Rouge!
Mr & Mrs Smith
Mrs. Doubtfire
Muriel’s Wedding
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Notting Hill
One Fine Day
Out of Africa
Pearl Harbor
Pet Sematary (1989)
Piranha
Policy Academy films
Practical Magic
Pretty in Pink
Prisoners
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantam of Solace
Raising Arizona
Ready or Not
Requiem for a Dream
Save the Last Dance
Scary Movie 3
Scooby-Doo
Selena
Set it Off
Shazam!
Shutter Island
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)
Slumdog Millionaire
Snakes on a Plane
Sucker Punch
Suicide Squad
Supergirl
Swingers
Teen Witch
That Thing You Do!
The Devil’s Advocate
The Family Stone
The Hobbit
The Hot Chick
The Kids Are All Right
The Land Before Time
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Meg
The Mighty Ducks
The Others
The Outsiders
The Shining
The Skulls
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Witches of Eastwick
Three Kings
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tropic Thunder
Twins
Two Weeks Notice
Unbreakable
Unfriended
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
What About Bob?
What Women Want
Wonder Woman (2017)
Xanadu
XMen: Dark Phoenix
Yesterday
2001: A Spacey Odyssey
42nd Street
A Hard Day’s Night
A Star is Born (1954, 1976)
A Streetcar Named Desire
An American in Paris
Annie Hall
Babette’s Feast
Belle De Jour
Ben-Hur
Bonnie and Clyde
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Cool Hand Luke
Diabolique
East of Eden
Giant
Gone with the Wind
How the West Was Won
King Kong
Klute
Lolita
Network
North by Northwest
Point Blank
Pride and Prejudice
Rebel Without a Cause
Singin in the Rain
The Maltese Falcon
The Philadelphia Story
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Searchers
The Singing Nun
The Wild Bunch
The Wizard of Oz
Woodstock
HBO MAX ORIGINAL TV SERIES AND MOVIES
CRAFTOPIA
Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki aka (LaurDIY). Creating and demonstrating crafts to over 8.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, LaurDIY has been deemed the “millennial Martha Stewart” by Forbes. On Craftopia, 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the ‘Craftrophia.’
Craftopia is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.
LEGENDARY
Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. From Scout Productions, Emmy Award ® winners David Collins (Queer Eye), Rob Eric (Queer Eye) and Michael Williams (Queer Eye) serve as executive producers. Jane Mun (People’s Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, America’s Best Dance Crew) and Josh Greenberg (Lip Sync Battle, Sunday Best, America’s Best Dance Crew) serve as executive producers and showrunners.
LOVE LIFE
Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Another Year).
Kendrick serves as an executive producer alongside Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone Great). Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, also executive produces with co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard (Transparent and Ramy).
LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS
Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials. Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serve as executive producers.
THE NOT TOO LATE SHOW WITH ELMO
Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new “primetime” series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy! Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.
The Not Too Late Show with Elmo is produced by Sesame Workshop.
ON THE RECORD
Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported by the New York Times, On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.
The documentary, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher- delving deeply into the ways women of colors’ voices are all too often silenced and ignored when they allege sexual assault; as well as the cultural forces that pressure them to remain silent.
On The Record is produced by Dick and Ziering’s Jane Doe Films with Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous and Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners, Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising, Ian Darling for Shark Island Institute and Abigail Disney for Level Forward serving as executive producers. The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.