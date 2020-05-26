Here Are the TV Shows and Movies That Will Be Available on HBO Max at Launch

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s long-awaited streaming service, launches Wednesday with hundreds of titles, including beloved TV series, blockbuster film franchises and some originals created specifically for the new platform.

And while we’re willing to bet you’ve heard classics like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” are among the offerings that will be available at launch, we’re also pretty sure you don’t know how many other shows and movies you’ll have access to on day 1.

Well, don’t worry, because TheWrap has rounded up a list of the biggest films and TV series will be streaming on HBO Max at launch so that you can decide if it’s worth the $14.99/month price tag, which is bumped down to an $11.99 introductory rate for the first year.

Oh, unless you’re already an HBO or HBO Now subscribers, in which case you’ll (most likely) get a free HBO Max account.

Readers can find our list of highlights from HBO Max’s Day 1 lineup (not its *entire* library) below, which includes new original series along with library titles from HBO, New Line Cinema, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and a selection of third-party acquired shows and movies.

Note that more titles will become available in the coming months, including additional original series, as well as the complete libraries of “South Park,” “Gossip Girl” and “The West Wing.”

TV SERIES

Friends

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who (modern series)

Rick and Morty

The Boondocks

The Bachelor

Sesame Street

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Batwoman

Nancy Drew

Katy Keene

DC’s Doom Patrol (Season 1)

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Westworld

Big Little Lies

Game of Thrones

Sex and the City

Veep

The Wire

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

Succession

Watchmen

Barry

Euphoria

The Jinx

The Sopranos

The Alienist

Impractical Jokers (Seasons 1-4)

Robot Chicken

Trigonometry

Ghosts

Home

Stath Lets Flats

Torchwood

Luther

The Honorable Woman

The Office (U.K. version)

Top Gear (Seasons 17-25)

Independent

Lipstick Empire

Happily Ever Avatar

MOVIES

A Nightmare on Elm Street films

A Star is Born (2018)

A Walk to Remember

Alien (Director’s Cut)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

American Pie

Analyze This

Annie Hall

Apocalypse Now

Aquaman

Aquamarine

Armageddon

Art of Racing in the Rain

Babe

Batman & Robin

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman Forever

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Big Top Pee Wee

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Broken Arrow

Casino Royale

Cast Away

Closer

Cold Mountain

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Critters

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Darjeeling Limited

Deep Blue Sea

Dick Tracy

Die Hard films

Downtown Abbey

Dr. Strangelove

Drop Dead Fred

Empire of the Sun

Fast Five

Fight Club

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th

Gangs of New York

Gia

Glengarry Glen Ross

Good Will Hunting

Great Expectations

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hackers

Hairspray

Hairspray (musical remake)

Half Nelson

Happy Death Day

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hellboy

Her Smell

Hobbs & Shaw

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Hope Floats

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Isn’t it Romantic

Jaws films

John Tucker Must Die

John Wick 3

Joker

Josie and the Pussycats

Justice League

La La Land

Little Shop of Horrors

Lord of the Rings films

Love Actually

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Moulin Rouge!

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mrs. Doubtfire

Muriel’s Wedding

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

Notting Hill

One Fine Day

Out of Africa

Pearl Harbor

Pet Sematary (1989)

Piranha

Policy Academy films

Practical Magic

Pretty in Pink

Prisoners

Punch-Drunk Love

Quantam of Solace

Raising Arizona

Ready or Not

Requiem for a Dream

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 3

Scooby-Doo

Selena

Set it Off

Shazam!

Shutter Island

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)

Slumdog Millionaire

Snakes on a Plane

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Swingers

Teen Witch

That Thing You Do!

The Devil’s Advocate

The Family Stone

The Hobbit

The Hot Chick

The Kids Are All Right

The Land Before Time

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Meg

The Mighty Ducks

The Others

The Outsiders

The Shining

The Skulls

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Witches of Eastwick

Three Kings

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tropic Thunder

Twins

Two Weeks Notice

Unbreakable

Unfriended

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

What About Bob?

What Women Want

Wonder Woman (2017)

Xanadu

XMen: Dark Phoenix

Yesterday

2001: A Spacey Odyssey

42nd Street

A Hard Day’s Night

A Star is Born (1954, 1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

An American in Paris

Babette’s Feast

Belle De Jour

Ben-Hur

Bonnie and Clyde

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Cool Hand Luke

Diabolique

East of Eden

Giant

Gone with the Wind

How the West Was Won

King Kong

Klute

Lolita

Network

North by Northwest

Point Blank

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Singin in the Rain

The Maltese Falcon

The Philadelphia Story

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Searchers

The Singing Nun

The Wild Bunch

The Wizard of Oz

Woodstock

HBO MAX ORIGINAL TV SERIES AND MOVIES

CRAFTOPIA

Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki aka (LaurDIY). Creating and demonstrating crafts to over 8.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, LaurDIY has been deemed the “millennial Martha Stewart” by Forbes. On Craftopia, 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the ‘Craftrophia.’

Craftopia is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.

LEGENDARY

Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. From Scout Productions, Emmy Award ® winners David Collins (Queer Eye), Rob Eric (Queer Eye) and Michael Williams (Queer Eye) serve as executive producers. Jane Mun (People’s Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, America’s Best Dance Crew) and Josh Greenberg (Lip Sync Battle, Sunday Best, America’s Best Dance Crew) serve as executive producers and showrunners.

LOVE LIFE

Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Another Year).

Kendrick serves as an executive producer alongside Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone Great). Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, also executive produces with co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard (Transparent and Ramy).

LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials. Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serve as executive producers.

THE NOT TOO LATE SHOW WITH ELMO

Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new “primetime” series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy! Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo is produced by Sesame Workshop.

ON THE RECORD

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported by the New York Times, On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

The documentary, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher- delving deeply into the ways women of colors’ voices are all too often silenced and ignored when they allege sexual assault; as well as the cultural forces that pressure them to remain silent.

On The Record is produced by Dick and Ziering’s Jane Doe Films with Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous and Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners, Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising, Ian Darling for Shark Island Institute and Abigail Disney for Level Forward serving as executive producers. The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.