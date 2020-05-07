Here Is the NFL Schedule That Could Be Upended by the Pandemic

Super Bowl champion Chiefs to open season against the Texans — but will there be spectators to watch?

| May 7, 2020 @ 4:43 PM Last Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 4:57 PM

The NFL and 2K started creating games in 1999. Photo: Getty Images

The NFL released its 2020 schedule on Thursday, which came with a massive asterisk due to the uncertainty surrounding live sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will tentatively kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. Other games of note include the unveiling of the new, glitzy SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (well, Inglewood), which will play host to the Rams and the Chargers. The Rams get the inaugural game, where they will host the Dallas Cowboys in the first “Sunday Night Football” matchup on Sept. 13.

The newly-christened Las Vegas Raiders will begin their tenure in Sin City against the Carolina Panthers, with their first home game in their new city set for “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 21. Tom Brady’s first game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer will come against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, with his home coming a week later against the Panthers.

Also Read: Bob Bakish Outlines 'Major Changes' for CBS All Access Rebrand This Summer

But the question hanging over the schedule release is just how many, if any, games will be played. And if they are, will fans be allowed?

U.S. sports have all been benched since mid-March given the spread of the COVID-19 disease, which has shuttered every major gathering of people for the foreseeable future. March Madness was canceled and the MLB and NHL suspended their seasons, while the MLB has yet to begin its 2020 campaign. It’s uncertain when, or if, any of those leagues will be able to resume play given the highly-infectious nature of the disease.

But the NFL, which is in the middle of its offseason, has gone ahead business as usual. Free agency and the draft were held, though the draft was done virtually, with picks being announced from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement. The league canceled its planned international games this year, unsure of when global travel will be allowed (the United Kingdom, where the NFL had scheduled three games this season, has been hit pretty hard by the virus).

Some sports, like NASCAR and UFC are attempting to resume operations, albeit without fans in attendance. Around the world, South Korea’s KBO League began its season this week, and Germany’s Bundesliga soccer league received clearance to return to the field on May 15. Both are in front of empty stadiums.

16 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 17

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE