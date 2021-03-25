Here’s How Congress Botched Another Big Tech Hearing

by | March 25, 2021 @ 3:29 PM

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is getting asked questions about YouTube, you know things aren’t going well

How many more of these farces is Congress going to mount — summoning Big Tech executives before hearings on Capitol Hill (or virtually) and then squandering the opportunity to drill down on the real issues regarding antitrust, censorship and social media responsibility?

On Thursday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee produced another hearing that was light on both structure and substance as members grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

LA Times newspaper rack

LA Times Reveals ‘Catastrophic’ $50 Million Revenue Loss in 2020 (Exclusive)
GEORGE SEGAL

Ratings: ‘The Goldbergs’ Is Wednesday’s Top Comedy With Episode After George Segal’s Death
marvel studios black widow disney mulan

‘Black Widow’ Move Delivers Warning to Movie Theaters: Recovery Will Be Slow
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter: ‘My Life Goal is to Make People Happy’

How Instagram Celebrity Gossip Accounts Are Changing Tabloid Media
Holmes Family Effect

Ratings: ‘Holmes Family Effect’ Adds a Few Viewers vs CBS Reruns

Mark Zuckerberg Calls on Congress to Require Tech Firms to Weed Out ‘Unlawful’ Content
Never Rarely Sometimes Always

‘Adapt or Die': The Changes Indie Films Have Made to Survive | PRO Insight
Asian community hate crimes Atlanta shooting

There’s No Evidence Atlanta Spa Victims Were Sex Workers – So Why Is That Part of the Narrative?
godzilla vs kong

Why Warner Bros. Is Key to Box Office Recovery Despite Streaming Films on HBO Max

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: What to Expect From Big Tech’s Congressional Hearing on Misinformation