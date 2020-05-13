When “The Blacklist” airs its season seven finale on May 15, it’s going to look a little different.

NBC released a sneak peek at the half-live action, half graphic novel-style animated episode.

Titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” the 19th episode was halfway through filming in New York when television productions across the industry were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. To make do with what they had left, the show’s producers decided to add the stylized animated scenes. Cast members recorded dialogue from their homes for those scenes, which were edited together by animators and editors also working remotely.

The result looks a bit like the NBC drama was turned into a videogame. Watch the trailer above.

In Friday’s finale episode, Liz is caught in the middle between Red and Katarina and is must choose a side. Here is the official logline for the season finale from NBC:

“The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision. Presented in a unique hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation.”

“The Blacklist” was renewed for an eighth season in February. It stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson are executive producers. “The Blacklist” is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

“The Blacklist” seventh season finale airs May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.