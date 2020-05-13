Here’s How ‘The Blacklist’ Finale Looks With Half Live-Action, Half Graphic Novel Animation (Video)

Season finale airs Friday

| May 13, 2020 @ 3:48 PM

When “The Blacklist” airs its season seven finale on May 15, it’s going to look a little different.

NBC released a sneak peek at the half-live action, half graphic novel-style animated episode.

Titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” the 19th episode was halfway through filming in New York when television productions across the industry were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. To make do with what they had left, the show’s producers decided to add the stylized animated scenes. Cast members recorded dialogue from their homes for those scenes, which were edited together by animators and editors also working remotely.

Also Read: 'The Blacklist' Boss on Coming Back With 'a Bit of Misinformation' and 'a Much Lighter, More Fun Red'

The result looks a bit like the NBC drama was turned into a videogame. Watch the trailer above.

In Friday’s finale episode, Liz is caught in the middle between Red and Katarina and is must choose a side. Here is the official logline for the season finale from NBC:

“The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision. Presented in a unique hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation.”

“The Blacklist” was renewed for an eighth season in February. It stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson are executive producers. “The Blacklist” is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

“The Blacklist” seventh season finale airs May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

'SNL': The 15 Best Sketches From Season 45 (Photos)

  • Eddie Murphy Mr Robinsons Neighborhood SNL Saturday Night Live
  • Rachel Dratch Debbie Downer SNL Coronavirus
  • snl saturday night live trump impeachment trial you wish had happened cold open alec baldwin judge mathis
  • snl grouch david harbour
  • is there a new saturday night live snl at home episode airing this week brad pitt
1 of 16

From Eddie Murphy’s return to quarantined episodes, 45th edition of late night sketch series won’t be forgotten

The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" was a landmark achievement in more ways than one. Not only did the long-running sketch series see the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, but the show had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cast out of 30 Rock and into their homes. Luckily for us, that did not stop the show from producing new episodes. Here are the top sketches, in no particular order, from this season.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE