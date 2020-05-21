Here’s the Fall 2020 TV Schedule for Broadcast Networks – So Far

With the current TV season coming to a close amid production shutdowns due to the pandemic, broadcast networks are rolling out their fall schedules slower than usual this year.
So far, Fox, CBS and The CW have set their upcoming slates, with NBC and ABC’s still to come. Though NBC is taking its time making decisions regarding renewals, cancellations and series orders,
ABC announced most of its shows that will be returning for the 2020-2021 season on Thursday, but did not release a schedule.
Below are the fall 2020 schedules for Fox, CBS and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put an asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules. TheWrap will continue to update this list as more schedules become available.
Fox, CBS and The CW have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find
here for Fox, here for CBS, and here for The CW.
Fox
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*
9-10 p.m. — NEXT
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds
9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior
THURSDAY
7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon
8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum
FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown
SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday
SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox
7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts
9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy
MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — “The Neighborhood”
8-9 p.m. — “Bob Hearts Abishola”
9-10 p.m. — “All Rise”
10-11 p.m. — “Bull”
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — “NCIS”
9-10 p.m. — “FBI”
10-11 p.m. — “NCIS: New Orleans”
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — “Survivor”
9-10 p.m. — “The Amazing Race” (new time)
10-11 p.m. — “Seal Team” (new time)
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — “Young Sheldon”
8-9 p.m. — “B POSITIVE”
9-9:30 p.m. — “Mom”
9-10 p.m. — “The Unicorn” (new time)
10-11 p.m. — “EVIL”
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — “MacGyver”
9-10 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.”
10-11 p.m. — “Blue Bloods”
SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”
9-10 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”
10-11 p.m. — “48 Hours”
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — “60 Minutes”
8-9 p.m. — “THE EQUALIZER”
9-10 p.m. — “NCIS: Los Angeles”
10-11 p.m. — “NCIS: New Orleans”
MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*
9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*
WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
8:30-9 p.m. — Dead Pixels*
9-10 p.m. — Coroner*
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Supernatural
9-10 p.m. — The Outpost
FRIDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals*
8:30-9 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals*
9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (encores)
SUNDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
9-10 p.m. — Pandora
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Thursday, May 7 Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series: "The Eddy" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, May 8 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Solar Opposites" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, May 8 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Dead to Me" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, May 8 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "I Know This Much Is True" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, May 10 Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series: "The Misery Index" Net: TBS Premiere Date: Thursday, May 14 Time: 10:30 p.m.
TBS
Series: "The Great" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, May 15 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "She-Ra and the Princess of Power" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, May 15 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Bering Sea Gold" Net: Discovery Premiere Date: Friday, May 15 Time: 8 p.m.
Discovery
Series: "Hightown" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, May 17 Time: 8 p.m.
Starz
Series: "Snowpiercer" Net: TNT Premiere Date: Sunday, May 17 Time: 9 p.m.
TNT
Series: "The Big Flower Fight" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, May 18 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Stargirl" Net: DC Universe Premiere Date: Monday, May 18 Time: N/A
DC Universe
Series: "The 100" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 20 Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series: "Married at First Sight: Couples Cam" Net: Lifetime Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 20 Time: 8 p.m.
Lifetime
Series: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 20 Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Jay Leno's Garage" Net: CNBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 20 Time: 10 p.m.
CNBC
Series: "Burden of Truth" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, May 21 Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series: "Labor of Love" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Thursday, May 21 Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Holey Moley" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, May 21 Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series: "To Tell the Truth" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, May 21 Time: 10 p.m.
ABC
Series: "Selling Sunset" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: May, 22 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Homecoming" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, May 22 Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series: "Naked & Afraid XL" Net: Discovery Premiere Date: Sunday, May 24 Time: 8 p.m.
Discovery
Series: "The Titan Games" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, May 25 Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series: "America's Got Talent" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 26 Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series: "World of Dance" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 26 Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series: "Craftopia" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 27 Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series: "Legendary" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 27 Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series: "Looney Tunes Cartoons" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 27 Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series: "The Not Too Late Show With Elmo" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 27 Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series: "Love Life" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 27 Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series: "Game On!" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 27 Time: 8 p.m.
CBS
Series: "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 27 Time: 10 p.m.
ABC
Series: "Central Park" Net: Apple TV+ Premiere Date: Friday, May 29 Time: N/A
Apple TV+
Series: "Space Force" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, May 29 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Ramy" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, May 29 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Celebrity Family Feud" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, May 31 Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series: "Press Your Luck" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, May 31 Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series: "Match Game" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, May 31 Time: 10 p.m.
ABC
Series: "Quiz" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, May 31 Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series: "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Net: TLC Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 9 p.m.
TLC
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
AMC/BBC America
Series: "Fuller House" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever!" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
USA Network
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: 8 p.m.
Showtime
Series: "L.A.'s Finest" Net: Spectrum Premiere Date: Monday, June 8 Time: N/A
Spectrum
Series: "Don't" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, June 11 Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series: "Pokemon Journeys The Series" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, June 12 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Love, Victor" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
Here's when 52 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring.
