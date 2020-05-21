Here’s the Fall 2020 TV Schedule for Broadcast Networks – So Far

With the current TV season coming to a close amid production shutdowns due to the pandemic, broadcast networks are rolling out their fall schedules slower than usual this year.

So far, Fox, CBS and The CW have set their upcoming slates, with NBC and ABC’s still to come. Though NBC is taking its time making decisions regarding renewals, cancellations and series orders, ABC announced most of its shows that will be returning for the 2020-2021 season on Thursday, but did not release a schedule.

Below are the fall 2020 schedules for Fox, CBS and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put an asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules. TheWrap will continue to update this list as more schedules become available.

Fox logo

Fox

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*
9-10 p.m. — NEXT

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds
9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY
7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon
8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum

FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox
7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts
9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

CBS logo

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — “The Neighborhood”
8-9 p.m. — “Bob Hearts Abishola”
9-10 p.m. — “All Rise”
10-11 p.m. — “Bull”

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — “NCIS”
9-10 p.m. — “FBI”
10-11 p.m. — “NCIS: New Orleans”

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — “Survivor”
9-10 p.m. — “The Amazing Race” (new time)
10-11 p.m. — “Seal Team” (new time)

THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — “Young Sheldon”
8-9 p.m. — “B POSITIVE”
9-9:30 p.m. — “Mom”
9-10 p.m. — “The Unicorn” (new time)
10-11 p.m. — “EVIL”

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — “MacGyver”
9-10 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.”
10-11 p.m. — “Blue Bloods”

SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”
9-10 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”
10-11 p.m. — “48 Hours”

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — “60 Minutes”
8-9 p.m. — “THE EQUALIZER”
9-10 p.m. — “NCIS: Los Angeles”
10-11 p.m. — “NCIS: New Orleans”

The CW logo

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*
9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*

WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
8:30-9 p.m. — Dead Pixels*
9-10 p.m. — Coroner*

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Supernatural
9-10 p.m. — The Outpost

FRIDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals*
8:30-9 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals*
9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (encores)

SUNDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
9-10 p.m. — Pandora

