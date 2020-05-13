Here’s What a Social Distancing Cafe Looks Like in Tokyo

Only 20 people are allowed in, and they can’t talk to one another

| May 13, 2020 @ 8:57 AM

Photo: Social Distancing Cafe Tokyo

A social distancing cafe opened in Ikebukuro, Tokyo today, promising a “safe and secure” environment for work outside the home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Social Distancing Cafe Tokyo announced its rules in a release Tuesday — visitors must undergo a mask check and use hand sanitizer when they enter and no more than 20 people are allowed in at one time.

“We have a table arrangement with a spacing of 2 (meters) in the front and back, and we are operating with a low density of 20 people MAX,” the cafe said on Twitter.

Also Read: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns City Won't 'Completely Open Until We Have a Cure' (Video)

To avoid typically cramped cafe crowds, only 20 seats are available at any time. Individual one-person tables are all that exist in the Social Distancing Cafe, and they are all spaced six feet apart. Talking to other patrons isn’t allowed and, true to social distancing rules, patrons are asked to only come alone.

The cafe set up a private “Zoom room” is set up for individuals to hold their conference calls undisturbed — and to keep the open space as silent as possible.

Social Distancing Cafe Tokyo offers free WiFi and charges by the hour. One hour of work costs 500 yen, or roughly $4.67 with a drink included. A full day is roughly $18.70.

Also Read: Here's What's Coming to HBO Max This Summer

“This is an initiative that sets the world standard (of) social distancing unique to (the) Cafe. We will strive to create a safe and secure environment,” the operators tweeted Tuesday.

In the United States, most restaurants and cafes remain either open for curbside pickup only or closed due to the coronavirus. Los Angeles County yesterday said it would remain sheltered in place for at least the next three months.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE