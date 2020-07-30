Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies at 74 From Coronavirus

Herman Cain, a former GOP Presidential candidate and business czar, has died from complications of the coronavirus. He was 74.

His website announced that Cain died Thursday morning after a month-long battle with COVID-19 after being hospitalized on July 1, two days after testing positive for the virus.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward,” his website’s editor Dan Calabrese said of his passing.

Cain was a survivor of stage 4 colon cancer and was the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and a chairman of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City before moving into Republican politics. He was briefly considered by President Trump as his nominee to join the federal reserve board.

Prior to testing positive for coronavirus, Cain attended a rally held by President Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was photographed without wearing a mask. On Wednesday, his account also tweeted that Americans were “skeptical” of coronavirus because the government and media had “incinerated” their credibility.

Cain’s website released additional information about his fight with coronavirus, saying that when he was first admitted to the hospital he had trouble breathing and would “be in for a battle.”

“We didn’t release detailed updates on his condition to the public or to the media because neither his family nor we thought there was any reason for that,” Calabrese wrote. “There were hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick. We were relieved to be told that, and passed on the news via Herman’s social media. And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

Cain had recently joined Newsmax TV and was set to launch a weekly TV show, and he had also been a contributor on Fox News.

Early polls in the 2012 Presidential campaign showed Cain to be a leading candidate, becoming popular for his energetic debate performances and his 9-9-9 tax proposal. Though he began to lose momentum and was also derailed after a series of sexual harassment accusations of inappropriate comments by at least three women, accusations Cain denied.

Cain was a graduate of Morehouse College and got a Masters of Science in Computer Science from Purdue University. He began his career rising in the ranks at Burger King. His success at Burger King, then a subsidiary of Pillsbury, prompted the company to name him CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, which he led for 10 years between 1986 and 1996.

