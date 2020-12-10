Watch TheWrap’s Tribute to Heroes of COVID Benefit Concert Here (Video)

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2020 concludes Thursday night with the Tribute to Heroes of COVID benefit concert.

What better way than to celebrate three days of inspiration, motivation and education than with music?

Singer and star of “The Goldbergs” Hayley Orrantia will host and perform in the event, which began livestreaming at 5 p.m. PT. Other performers include Annie Lennox, Melissa Etheridge, Cam, Yuna, Citizen Queen, GEM, K3 Sisters Band and Renaissance Youth Choir.

This year’s virtual three-day workshop brought together women from media and entertainment — artists, creatives, executives, influencers, mothers — to share their personal and professional experiences and offer mentorship.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic was a frequent topic of conversation, including how workers are adjusting and parents are coping. In this morning’s main stage conversation, Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush talked about how her campaign was impacted by COVID-19. Tonight’s concert will pay tribute to the heroes who have battled the pandemic and will benefit the Hire Her Back Fund, which supports women whose livelihoods were negatively affected by the pandemic.

If you missed any of the Power Women Summit, you can rewatch all of the panels and conversations here.

Watch the Tribute to Heroes of COVID benefit concert above.