HGTV Is Bringing Back ‘Design Star’ in a COVID Bubble

Break out your paint swatches: “Design Star” is returning to HGTV as the new series “Design Star: Next Gen.”

Premiering in 2021, the six-episode series will be hosted by Allison Holker Boss and judged by Jonathan Adler, designer Lauren Makk (she’s on the left in the above photo of the trio) and a “rotating cast of celebrity experts,” HGTV told TheWrap.

One of the eight finalists, who the cable channel says consists of “talented designers, renovators and social media brand-builders,” will win $50,000 and their own HGTV show.

Also Read: HGTV's 'Brother vs Brother' Season 7: And the Winner Is...

“Design Star: Next Gen” will be shot in what HGTV is referring to as an isolated “design hub” community away from typical production locations.

Yeah, that’s what is known as a “bubble” these days.

“We wanted to reinvent the show, and although COVID gave us new restrictions, we would have likely gone in this direction either way because it makes for good programming and storytelling,” Loren Ruch, group senior vice president of HGTV programming and development, told TheWrap.

Each competitor will be given a design lab — a house-like space that must be reimagined for each challenge, the HGTV logline continues. The community also will provide everything the competitors need, including a design center for sketching, a construction workshop to build their creations, as well as a fully stocked furniture and styling warehouse so they can focus on making gorgeous spaces.

Also Read: HGTV's 'Rock the Block' Season 2 Sets Building, Design Teams (Video)

“We’ve assembled an amazing cast of competitors for ‘Design Star: Next Gen’ who will unleash their creativity to showcase distinctive styles and innovative approaches to renovation,” Ruch said in a statement. “‘HGTV Design Star,’ the original series in the franchise, was an epic success, so fans have a pent-up desire for us to bring the concept back with a fresh spin.”

“This series will be fun, fast and energetic,” he continued. “The design labs will really force the designers out of their comfort zones and demand truly innovative and creative transformations. Every designer in America wants to win a show on HGTV, so let the games begin!”

During its 7-year run, “HGTV Design Star” was the highest-rated franchise in HGTV history. The original series brought us David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks, among others.