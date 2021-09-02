HGTV Postpones ‘Selling the Big Easy’ Season 2 Premiere After Hurricane Ida

HGTV has postponed the Season 2 premiere of “Selling the Big Easy” following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida to the New Orleans area.

The September premiere, which will now double as a fundraiser to help those affected, has been shifted to October 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Save the Children and The American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services will benefit from the efforts.

“Selling the Big Easy” was originally set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 10 with episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

“It was difficult to see the country once again deal with heart wrenching destruction caused by a hurricane,” Jane Latman, president of HGTV & Streaming home Content, Discovery, Inc., said in a statement on Thursday. “And, after filming ‘Selling the Big Easy’ in New Orleans for so many months, and building deep connections with people who make it a truly remarkable and unique city, the HGTV team felt a strong desire to help. We hope viewers will join us to support recovery efforts too.”

“Selling the Big Easy” features New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos, who specializes in selling quintessential NOLA properties, HGTV’s logline reads. The new 12-episode season will follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find a house with the right amount of history and charm.

Boy, are those houses charming, and boy, has that area suffered from hurricanes in recent years. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 completely devastated New Orleans, known as “The Big Easy,” and its surrounding areas. This week’s flooding and power loss as a result of Ida has again brought the city to its knees.

Viewers will be able to donate to the efforts by texting “HURRICANE” to 707070. Of course, you don’t have to wait until Oct. 1 to help out those in need.

Click here to learn more about (and donate to) Save the Children. You can also click here for The American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services. Both charities “will provide shelter, support and critical supplies for thousands of families affected by Hurricane Ida,” HGTV’s press release on the postponement reads.

“Selling the Big Easy” is produced by EQ Media Group.