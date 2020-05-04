HGTV Renews ‘Celebrity IOU’ for Season 2

No stars yet — except for Drew and Jonathan Scott, that is

| May 4, 2020 @ 11:44 AM Last Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 1:50 PM
Celebrity IOU

HGTV

HGTV was renewed “Celebrity IOU” for a second season. We do not yet know the lineup of stars joining Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”) on Season 2.

Season 1 included guest stars Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson. Season 2 is tentatively slated to premiere in early 2021.

“Celebrity IOU” is the No. 2 new unscripted original series on all of cable among adults 25-54 this year. (No. 1 is TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me.”)

“Since its premiere on April 13, ‘Celebrity IOU’ has delivered a strong, consistent weekly performance among all demos,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This series continues to break records and it delights viewers with feel-good stories about fan-favorite celebs and the people who love and support them off-camera. We have to make more.”

“Celebrity IOU” is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

