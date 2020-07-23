HGTV Renews Tarek El Moussa’s ‘Flipping 101’ for Season 2

HGTV has renewed Tarek El Moussa’s “Flipping 101” for a second season. The show will change to a one-hour format when Season 2 premieres in 2021.

Season 2 of “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” has a 12-episode order.

“The road to becoming a successful flipper is not easy,” El Moussa, who simultaneously stars in hit series “Flip or Flop” with his ex-wife Christina El Moussa, said in a statement on Thursday. “I can’t wait to show more first-time flippers that with hard work, patience and persistence they can turn their dreams into a profitable reality.”

There are still four more Season 1 episodes left to debut Thursdays on HGTV in its 9 p.m. time slot. That final block will begin airing on Sept. 17.

In one of the final Season 1 episodes, El Moussa’s girlfriend, Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young, surprises the HGTV series’ titular expert to help on a house flip. She’s a real-estate agent with the mighty Oppenheimer Group in Los Angeles.

Below is the “Flipping 101” logline.

“Flip or Flop’s” Tarek El Moussa draws upon his enormous success from flipping over 300 homes to help novice renovators get in the game. He provides beginners hungry to make it big with a foundation to create profitable flips and avoid bank-breaking flops.