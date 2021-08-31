HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton Reveals Husband Was Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Carmeon Hamilton, the 2021 winner of HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen,” series, is mourning the loss of her husband, Marcus.

The star interior designer shared that Marcus had died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in an emotional Instagram post Monday.

“It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away,” her caption began. “I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.”

“I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second,” Hamilton continued. “I can’t bring myself to figure out Davin’s and my next step, because there shouldn’t be a need for one. But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing.”

Hamilton concluded her post, which accompanied a sweet black and white photo of Marcus looking on, by thanking her “extended Internet family” for being “one of the best parts of our love story” and asking for privacy as her family navigates this “extraordinary loss.”

Hamilton’s HGTV family expressed their condolences over the tragedy in the comment section.

“Carmeon, there are no words to tell you how deeply sorry we are for your loss,” “Design Star: Next Gen” judge Lauren Makk replied. “Please know we care sending you all our strength and courage during this unimaginable time.”

“Sending love from the entire HGTV family,” the network’s official account wrote.