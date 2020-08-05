‘High Fidelity’ Canceled by Hulu After 1 Season

Hulu has opted against a second season of its “High Fidelity” remake, canceling the Zoe Kravitz-led series after only one season.

The series, an adaption of Nick Hornsby’s novel of the same name, featured Kravitz in the lead role of Rob, who was a man in both the book and the 2000 film starring John Cusack.

“High Fidelity” was originally developed for Disney+ but was rerouted to Hulu due the show’s more mature content. “High Fidelity” was from writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka and is an ABC Signature Studios production.

The show, which essentially adapted the first half of the novel, also starred Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes with recurring appearances by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rainbow Sun Francks, Nadine Malouf and Edmund Donovan.

