Go Pro Today

Kingsley Ben-Adir Says Da’Vine Joy Randolph Was Set to Become the Lead of ‘High Fidelity’ Season 2

“Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season,” Ben-Adir laments Hulu show’s cancellation to L.A. Times

| August 28, 2020 @ 6:47 AM Last Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 6:50 AM
Da’Vine Joy Randolph in "High Fidelity"

Hulu

Here’s yet another reason to be super bummed about Hulu’s “High Fidelity” cancellation: Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Mac on the one-and-done show, told the L.A. Times that a second season was going to be “Cherise-focused,” with Da’Vine Joy Randolph becoming the series lead.

Ugh. That would have been really good — just like Season 1.

“Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season,” Ben-Adir said. “She was gonna become the lead of the show, and the story was leaning toward being about where she’d come from, her heartbreaks and her family background. And they stopped it just as that was about to happen.”

“But we move on,” he said.

Sadly, we must — unless Netflix is reading and wants to save the adaptation of the 2000 John Cusack movie. (Please?)

Also Read: Zoe Kravitz Slams Hulu for Lack of Shows Starring Women of Color Following 'High Fidelity' Ax

Like this TV editor, Ben-Adir will miss the experience — just from a more intimate angle.

“From a selfish point of view, I think it’s a shame because I had such a good time working with Zoë [Kravitz],” he told the L.A. Times. “From what I read when I first went for it, she elevated it and really brought it to life as an executive producer. She was involved in everything: the tweaks, the rewrites, the edit, the detail, the reshoots, the rock, all of that stuff, that’s all Zoë, a super-talented person in all areas of storytelling, doing her thing.”

“I also enjoyed building that relationship with Zoë so much,” Ben-Adir continued. “It’s a little bit heartbreaking because we were playing this Black couple onscreen but no one goes to jail, and no one’s brother or dad is in prison. We were just two Black people in love, and we never spoke about that fact. It’s important for all people to see Black people represented in a way where it’s just like, “We’re just normal, we just do regular things too.”

Read the entire wide-ranging interview with the busy Ben-Adir here.

Oh yeah, and #SaveHighFidelity.

18 Movie Reboots With Gender-Swapped Leads, From 'His Girl Friday' to 'The Hustle' (Photos)

  • Gender Swapped Reboots Sony/MGM/Columbia Pictures Corporation/Warner Bros.
  • His Girl Friday Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • Incredible Shrinking Woman Lily Tomlin Universal Pictures
  • next karate kid Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • American Psycho 2 Mila Kunis Lions Gate Films
  • Herbie Fully Loaded Disney
  • Last Holiday Queen Latifah Paramount Pictures
  • The Tempest Helen Mirren Miramax
  • ghostbusters reviews Sony
  • Life of the Party Hopper Stone/WB
  • Overboard MGM
  • Ocean's 8 George Clooney Warner Bros.
  • Ophelia Daisy Ridley IFC Films
  • What Men Want Paramount Pictures
  • After the Wedding Sundance Film Festival
  • The Hustle Rebel Wilson Anne Hathaway Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
  • splash tom hanks ron howard Touchstone Pictures
  • Lord of the Flies MGM
  • High Fidelity Touchstone Pictures
1 of 19

Helen Mirren, Queen Latifah and Lily Tomlin have all taken over parts originally played by men

From lady "Ghostbusters" to talk of a female James Bond, Hollywood has taken a shine to remaking classic movies or TV shows with gender-swapped leads as a way of mixing up a tried and true formula. But the trend dates back farther than to just the last few years. The latest example of this is "The Hustle," opening Friday, which swaps out Steve Martin and Michael Caine with Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway in a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." Here are some other movies that looked to remake something old with not just a fresh face but from an entirely different point of view.

View In Gallery

Related Content