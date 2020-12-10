Former GSN Series ‘High Stakes Poker’ to Return on PokerGO (Exclusive)

Streaming service PokerGO is pushing its chips to the middle of the table and reviving former GSN series “High Stakes Poker.” Hosts AJ Benza and Gabe Kaplan are back for what will be Season 8, as is the show’s original producer Mori Eskandani.

“High Stakes Poker,” which ran for 98 episodes across seven seasons on cable channel GSN (Game Show Network), last aired an original episode in 2011. PokerGO gets that whole library too, which included a 14-and-a-half-month hiatus between Season 4 and Season 5.

The Season 8 premiere, which drops on Wednesday, Dec. 16, will seat poker star Tom Dwan (pictured above), former Major League Baseball pitcher Michael Schwimer, Jean-Robert Bellande, Bryn Kenney, Rick Salomon and Nick Petrangelo for the high-stakes cash game.

Also Read: Olivia Munn in Final Talks for On- and Off-Camera Deal With the Relaunching G4 Network (Exclusive)

Later in the season, all-timer Phil Ivey — who owns 10 World Series of Poker bracelets — will return to the series to play some cards.

“High Stakes Poker” Season 8 was filmed at the PokerGO Studio at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The minimum buy-ins for the game will vary from $100,000 to $200,000.

“It’s been nine years since new episodes of the legendary ‘High Stakes Poker’ series have been created,” Eskandani told TheWrap. “With this show being such a favorite among fans, it was important to us to capture the exhilarating spirit of the game in a way that makes it come to life through each viewer’s screen. When our audience tunes in, we want them to feel the energy of each player in the game, and we’ve worked faithfully to make that happen.”

Also Read: MSNBC's Steve Kornacki and His Big Board Join 'Sunday Night Football' for Remainder of NFL Season

PokerGO is Poker Central’s direct-to-consumer OTT subscription streaming service. A monthly subscription costs $14.99, and there is also a three-month plan for $29.99 and an annual subscription for $99.99.

High stakes, indeed.

PokerGO streams more than 100 days of live poker on an annual basis, including tournaments like the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters and U.S. Poker Open, along with The World Series of Poker and WPT final tables. PokerGO is available on any web or mobile browser, or through the PokerGO app on any Apple device (iPhone, iPad and Apple TV), Android device (phone and tablet), Amazon device (Fire TV and Fire Stick) and Roku device.

“High Stakes Poker” returns via PokerGO on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. That will be its regular time slot going forward.