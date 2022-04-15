10 Highest Grossing Christian-Themed Movies, From ‘The Ten Commandments’ to ‘God’s Not Dead’ (Photos)

On Easter weekend, TheWrap lists the top 10 highest grossing Christian films in box office history.
10."Miracles From Heaven" (2016)
The Jennifer Garner film made $61.7 million this year on a budget of $13 million, good for eighth all time, adjusted for inflation.
9. "God's Not Dead" (2014)
Starring Kevin Sorbo, Shane Harper, David A.R. White, and Dean Cain, "God's Not Dead" opened to $60.8 million in 2014 ($61.8 million adjusted for inflation) on a budget of $2 million. Its box office success warranted a 2016 sequel.
7. "War Room" (2015)
The Sony Pictures film raised holy hell at the box office when it opened in August of 2015. It ended up making $67.8 million on a budget of $3 million. Adjusted for inflation, that's $68.8 million.
6. "I Can Only Imagine" (2018)
Jon and Andrew Erwins' take on the story behind MercyMe's record-setting Christian single was so successful ($83 million grossed) that it led to the creation of a new faith-based studio, Kingdom Story Company
5."Heaven Is For Real" (2014)
Having grossed $92.9 million (adjusted for inflation), the film starring Greg Kinnear is the fourth highest-grossing Christian film on our list at $944.4 million inflation-adjusted dollars.
4. "Noah" (2014)
On a budget of $125 million, "Noah," starring Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly, made $101.2 million at the domestic box office in 2014. That would tick up to $102.8 million today.
3. "The Passion of the Christ" (2004)
Directed by Mel Gibson, "Passion" was a major commercial hit despite controversy it raised and mixed reviews it received. The film grossed $370.7 million in 2004, which works out to $472.3 million adjusted for inflation. It was produced for just $30 million.
2. "Ben-Hur" (1959)
The original "Ben-Hur," which received 11 Academy Awards, tops the list of highest-grossing Christian movies, having made $74 million back in 1959, equal to $611.9 million in today's dollars.
1. "The Ten Commandments (1956)
Cecil B. Demille's biblical epic was the "Avengers" of the 50s, with $122 million grossed in its initial theatrical run. Adjusted for inflation, it has earned over $2 billion in lifetime grosses at the box office