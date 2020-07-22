Hillary Clinton Alternate History TV Series ‘Rodham’ in the Works at Hulu

An alternative history TV series about Hillary Clinton is in the works at Hulu, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap. Based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s best-selling book “Rodham,” which was released in May, the show comes from “The Affair” co-creator Sarah Treem and takes place in a world where Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton.

Here’s the potential show’s logline:

“Rodham” imagines an alternative history where Hillary Rodham never marries Bill Clinton and asks what would have happened to her life and our country, if she had made a different choice. A modern parable about choices, feminism and why this country has such a complicated relationship to women in power… Rodham tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.

Treem will write and executive produce “Rodham,” with “Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Warren Littlefield and Sittenfield also grabbing EP credits.

The project hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and the Littlefield Company for Hulu.

Should “Rodham” be ordered to series, it would be the second show Hulu has made about the former presidential candidate and FLOTUS. In March, the streaming service launched the four-part docuseries “Hillary,” which included interviews with Clinton and those who know the former secretary of state best.