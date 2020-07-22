Hillary Clinton Alternate History TV Series ‘Rodham’ in the Works at Hulu

Sarah Treem- and Warren Littlefield-produced series takes place in a world where Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton

| July 22, 2020 @ 9:41 AM Last Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 10:01 AM
Hillary Clinton TCA

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

An alternative history TV series about Hillary Clinton is in the works at Hulu, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap. Based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s best-selling book “Rodham,” which was released in May, the show comes from “The Affair” co-creator Sarah Treem and takes place in a world where Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton.

Here’s the potential show’s logline:

“Rodham” imagines an alternative history where Hillary Rodham never marries Bill Clinton and asks what would have happened to her life and our country, if she had made a different choice. A modern parable about choices, feminism and why this country has such a complicated relationship to women in power… Rodham tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.

Treem will write and executive produce “Rodham,” with “Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Warren Littlefield and Sittenfield also grabbing EP credits.

Also Read: 'The Act' Star Joey King Signs First Look Deal at Hulu

The project hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and the Littlefield Company for Hulu.

Should “Rodham” be ordered to series, it would be the second show Hulu has made about the former presidential candidate and FLOTUS. In March, the streaming service launched the four-part docuseries “Hillary,” which included interviews with Clinton and those who know the former secretary of state best.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE