Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden for President

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton endorsed former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the presidency during a live-streamed town hall Tuesday that addressed the coronavirus and its economic impact.

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” said Clinton, who was the party’s nominee in 2016. She was beaten for the presidency by Republican Donald Trump, who Biden now faces as Trump tries to secure a re-election in November.

A tweet from Clinton’s personal account Tuesday afternoon hinted that she would appear at the town hall. At 3 p.m., she did appear alongside Biden and the two discussed the coronavirus crisis. He introduced her as “the woman who should be president of the United States right now.”

A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden‘s 3pm ET town hall today,” said the caption above a photo of Clinton posing and smiling with Biden in front of former president Barack Obama. “(She’s excited.)”

Obama endorsed Biden earlier in the month.

“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” the two-term Democratic president said in a video posted to Twitter April 14.

Obama’s long-awaited endorsement came the week after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race, clearing the way for Biden to take the Democratic nomination. Monday, Sanders himself formally endorsed Biden, though he hinted at his forthcoming support during his own suspension address, which was also broadcast online.

