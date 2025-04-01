Hillary Clinton Joins Bluesky, Shoots to 120k Followers in 7 Hours

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton finally joined Bluesky on Monday, and within 6 hours amassed more than 120,000 subscribers, enough to break into the social media site’s top 500 users.

By 645 p.m. Monday night, the 2016 presidential candidate’s follower count hit 121,607, which put her just above Senator Corey Booker, who was until then#498, according to VQV, an app that measures statistics on Bluesky.

The speed of Clinton’s follower count’s growth indicates she is very likely to rise through the ranks quickly. Though she’ll need almost 2 million more if she wants to dethrone current #1 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who as of this writing has 2,076,431 followers.

Of course these numbers are nothing compared to the follower counts for power users on X (formerly Twitter), though for Bluesky’s population — it currently has just under 34 million total users — they represent significant reach.

Meanwhile, Clinton explained that she joined Bluesky to engage with users about the critical Wisconsin Supreme Court election, happening on Tuesday. As of this writing, these are here only posts:

Hi, BlueSky. It's Hillary.I've joined up here to help get the word out about an important election in Wisconsin tomorrow, and other ways to defend our democracy against those who think votes can be bought. — Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hillaryclinton.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T18:50:56.447Z

If you're in Wisconsin, please know that Judge Susan Crawford will protect YOUR rights and freedoms. Find your polling place and make a plan to vote tomorrow: vote.wisdems.org — Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hillaryclinton.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T18:50:56.448Z

If you're out of state, sign up for a phonebanking shift to help get out the vote for Judge Crawford: www.mobilize.us/wisdems/ — Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hillaryclinton.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T18:50:56.449Z

For comparison, Clinton’s 2016 Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders is currently at #47 with 460,057 followers. MSNBC star Rachel Maddow is at #8 with 982,510. And Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is at #58 with 404,081.