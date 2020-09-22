Hillary Clinton’s New Interview Podcast Launches Sept 29

Hillary Clinton’s upcoming podcast, an interview-style show called “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton,” will launch next week.

The 24-episode podcast will debut Sept. 29 and is produced by iHeartMedia. The show will feature Clinton interviewing various guests including voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, women’s rights leader Gloria Steinem, comedians Sarah Cooper and Patton Oswalt, “Fab Five” and “Queer Eye” star Tan France, Samin Nosrat and Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman.

During these interviews, Clinton will touch on topics including “faith, resilience and grief,” and will conversate with guests about “everything from the pressing political issues of our time to the challenges of cooking in quarantine,” iHeartMedia noted in a statement.

“I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating,” Clinton said in a statement Tuesday. “This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”

Check out a trailer for the podcast below. “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton” will be available on all major podcast platforms next Tuesday, iHeartMedia said.