Go Pro Today

Hillary Clinton’s New Interview Podcast Launches Sept 29

Guests will include Stacey Abrams, Gloria Steinem and viral sensation Sarah Cooper

| September 22, 2020 @ 7:47 AM Last Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 7:52 AM
Hillary Clinton DNC

Getty

Hillary Clinton’s upcoming podcast, an interview-style show called “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton,” will launch next week.

The 24-episode podcast will debut Sept. 29 and is produced by iHeartMedia. The show will feature Clinton interviewing various guests including voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, women’s rights leader Gloria Steinem, comedians Sarah Cooper and Patton Oswalt, “Fab Five” and “Queer Eye” star Tan France, Samin Nosrat and Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman.

During these interviews, Clinton will touch on topics including “faith, resilience and grief,” and will conversate with guests about “everything from the pressing political issues of our time to the challenges of cooking in quarantine,” iHeartMedia noted in a statement.

Also Read: Joe Scarborough Compares Trump Rallies to Salem Witch Trials: 'Mass Insanity' (Video)

“I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating,” Clinton said in a statement Tuesday. “This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”

Check out a trailer for the podcast below. “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton” will be available on all major podcast platforms next Tuesday, iHeartMedia said.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
1 of 84

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content