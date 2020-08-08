Hillary Clinton Scolds NY Times’ Maureen Dowd for Forgetting Her 2016 Run: ‘Too Much Pot Brownie’

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s story erroneously said Walter Mondale/Geraldine Ferraro was last time “a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket”

| August 8, 2020 @ 1:36 PM Last Updated: August 8, 2020 @ 1:48 PM
Hillary Clinton Maureen Dowd

Getty Images

Hillary Clinton scolded New York Times writer Maureen Dowd Saturday after the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist wrote “it has been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

“Either @timkaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again,” the 2016 presidential nominee tweeted.

Running alongside Dowd’s Saturday op-ed in the NY Times — with a subhead of “Has America grown since 1984, or will the knives still be out for Biden’s running mate?” — was a photo of the 1984 nominee of the Democratic Party and his running mate, New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro.

Also Read: Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden for President

The original story (and the tweet that went out with it) read, “It’s hard to fathom, but it took another 36 years for a man to choose to put a woman on the Democratic ticket with him. To use Geraldine Ferraro’s favorite expression, “Gimme a break!”

Fired up readers were quick to point out that inaccuracy, siting the Clinton-Kaine ticket. The NY Times swiftly made the fix and issued a new tweet.

“Correction: An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it had been 36 years since a man and a woman ran on a Democratic Party ticket. It has been that long since a man chose a woman to run as V.P. on the Democratic ticket. We’ve deleted a tweet that repeated the error.”

Also Read: 'Hillary' Film Review: Hulu Doc Offers a Rich, Layered Look at a Life of Political Ambition

Dowd’s piece was subsequently edited.

“On the cusp of Joe Biden teaming up with a woman, I am casting back to my time covering the first woman who was a serious contender for veep,” the new story said. She has yet to comment on the faux pas.

11 Woman Presidents in Movies and TV Before Hillary Clinton (Photos)

  • female president
  • kisses for my president female us president polly bergen
  • hail to the chief female president patty duke ABC
  • mafia christina applegate female president
  • commander in chief geena davis female president ABC
  • prison break patricia wettig female president Fox
  • 24 cherry jones female president Fox
  • veep female president julia louis dreyfus HBO HBO
  • veep female president HBO
  • sela ward independence day resurgence female president Sony
  • Supergirl Lynda Carter The CW
1 of 12

As Clinton is poised to become the first woman elected president of the U.S., we look at the onscreen trailblazers who’ve occupied the Oval Office

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS