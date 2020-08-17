History has set two new documentaries and a podcast dedicated to remembering the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 on Monday.

The hourlong documentaries, “9/11: The Final Minutes of Fight 93” and “9/11: The Pentagon,” will air back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the teaser for the two specials above.

“HISTORY is dedicated to remembering the catastrophic events of September 11 with compelling and new premium content,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager for History. “We are honored to continue to commemorate the unrelenting bravery of the individuals who lost their lives that day – one Americans and our history will never forget.”

History is also debuting a new eight-part podcast called “Blindspot: The Road to 9/11.” Premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the podcast series “will bring together the voices of U.S. government and intelligence officials, national security experts, associates of the terrorists and more to tell the little-known story of the lead-up to September 11,” according to History. WNYC reporter Jim O’Grady hosts and the series is co-produced in partnership with WNYC Studios. The series can be heard on www.history.com, www.wnycstudios.org/blindspot911podcast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PocketCast and all other podcast platforms.

Here are the official descriptions of the documentaries from History:

On September 11, 2001, one hijacked plane never reached its target when United Flight 93 crashed in rural Pennsylvania. In “9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93,” previously classified streams of evidence are combined to piece together what really happened in a gripping minute-by-minute account. Evidence includes secret service documents, air traffic control transmissions, phone records, voicemails, first person testimony and a top-secret audio recording that reveals details of United Flight 93’s crucial final moments. Premiering Friday, September 11 at 8pm ET/PT on HISTORY, it’s a story of heroism in the face of tragedy and sheds light on some of the biggest mysteries of that fateful flight. On September 11, 1941, the U.S. War Department broke ground on a massive new five-sided headquarters that would rise to become the ultimate symbol of the American military. Sixty years to the day after construction began, a hijacked airliner crashed into the building as part of the largest coordinated terrorist attack ever on American soil. Told by the men and women who lived it, “9/11: The Pentagon” premiering Friday, September 11 at 9pm ET/PT on HISTORY, is the dramatic story of what happened inside the building in the harrowing minutes after impact; a raw eyewitness account of tragedy, heroism and survival on the day that forever transformed a nation.

“9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93” is produced for History by Naked Television. Simon Andreae serves as executive producer for Naked Television, and Dolores Gavin and Jim Pasquarella serve as executive producers for History.

“9/11: The Pentagon” is produced for History by Railsplitter Pictures in association with The Nacelle Company. Executive producers are Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy for Railsplitter Pictures; Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson for The Nacelle Company; and Zachary Behr for HISTORY. Kristen Burns serves as co-executive producer.