Hogwarts Gets a Skate Park Makeover in ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ (Video)

Gryffindors mastered broomstick flight for Quidditch, but that’s nothing compared to the moves they can pull inside a new custom skate park inside Hogwarts created by a hardcore “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” fan.

Built by Reddit user and designer Skramblez inside the new “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2,” the map re-imagines Hogwarts’ great hall, dining area and grand staircases as a skate park. The video recorded by the designer shows Harry, Ron and even Hermione skating through the dining hall and landing tricks on the rafters.

Appropriately, the soundtrack to Skramblez’s teaser video is a rock version of the “Harry Potter” theme song. The park is detailed and complete with house flags on the walls of the Great Hall and giant windows players can ollie up to and look out. The Hogwarts courtyard also provides rails great for grinding and a view of the nearby lakes.

The remastered “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2” (originally released in 1999) were packaged together and republished by Sony in September.

The original version of the game had a feature where players could create their own skate parks, and that function has been retooled for newer consoles. If the designer uses a computer to play and design the park, they can publish it for other PC users to drop into and get pitted.

Skramblez has created other parks inside the remastered “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” games — including Peach’s Castle from Nintendo’s “Super Mario 64” and the City Escape map from “Sonic Adventure 2.“

Check out the full video of the Hogwarts skate park above.