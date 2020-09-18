big brother love island celebrity family feud holey moley

ABC Tops CBS’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Love Island’ Lineup in Viewers With Game Show Reruns and a ‘Holey Moley’ Recap Special

by | September 18, 2020 @ 8:46 AM

NBC, Fox, Univision and Telemundo all tie for third place in key-demo ratings

Holy moley: ABC reruns and a “Holey Moley” recap special topped CBS originals on Thursday in terms of total viewers. CBS finished first in the key demo, however, thanks exclusively to “Big Brother.”

Both ABC and CBS carried the “Thursday Night Football” game in local Ohio markets last night. ABC had the Browns-Bengals game in the winning city of Cleveland, CBS carried the contest in Cincinnatti.

Beneath ABC in the ratings among adults 18-49 was a four-way tie between NBC, Fox, Univision and Telemundo. The CW brought up broadcast’s rear.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.0/6 and 4.1 million viewers. At 10, “Love Island” had a 0.5/3 and 1.9 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and first in viewers with 3 million. Between repeats of “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Match Game,” a recap/behind-the-scenes “Holey Moley” special drew a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

NBC, Fox, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Fox was fourth with 1.3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

NBC and Fox both aired all repeats last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 716,000. At 8, “Mysteries Decoded” got a 0.1/1 and 740,000 viewers. A rerun followed.

