ABC’s ‘Holey Moley,’ ‘Don’t’ and ‘To Tell the Truth’ Tie Univision Telenovelas in TV Ratings

July 31, 2020

CBS reruns top Thursday in total viewers

ABC returned to an original-episode lineup last night, when its “Holey Moley,” “Don’t” and “To Tell the Truth” episodes tied Univision’s telenovelas for first place in primetime TV ratings.

NBC and CBS aired all reruns on Thursday, when CBS finished first in total viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.6 million.

For ABC, “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers. At 9, “Don’t” got a 0.4/3 and 2.3 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

Univision aired “Te Doy La Vida,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” in primetime.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 3.2 million, Fox was fourth with 2 million.

Fox aired the New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox baseball game last night.

NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 967,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 532,000. “Killer Camp” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 520,000 viewers.

Tony Maglio

