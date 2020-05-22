Ratings: ABC Scores With ‘Holey Moley’ Return, Fox’s ‘Labor of Love’ Debut Doesn’t Earn Lots of Love

ABC scored a Thursday win in ratings and total viewers with the Season 2 premiere of “Holey Moley,” a new episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and the return of “To Tell the Truth,” according to preliminary data from Nielsen.

Meanwhile, Fox’s debut of reality dating series “Labor of Love,” which follows “Bachelor” alum Kristy Katzmann on her hunt for her perfect man/sperm donor, combined with weak performer “Celebrity Watch Party” to land the broadcaster in a tie with Spanish-language network Telemundo for fifth place in the key demo.

Over on NBC, the “Celebrity Escape Room” special was neck and neck with “Holey Moley” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” for the night’s highest-rated show.

Also Read: 14 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Masked Singer' to 'NCIS' (Photos)

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” earned a 0.8/5 and 6 million viewers. The “Holey Moley” Season 2 premiere at 9 scored a 0.8/5 and 4.4 million viewers. At 10, the return of “To Tell the Truth” put up a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers.

CBS, NBC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in viewers with 4.4 million, NBC was third with 2.6 million and Univision was fourth with 1.6 million.

For CBS, following a repeat, the recently canceled “Man With a Plan” at 8:30 got a 0.6/4 and 5.4 million viewers. After another encore, “Broke” (which also just got the ax at the network) at 9:30 managed a 0.5/3 and 4.3 million viewers. Another rerun followed.

Also Read: Fox Wins September-to-May TV Season in Ratings for First Time in 8 Years

Fox NBC, the “Celebrity Escape Room” special at 8 posted a 0.8/5 and 3.8 million viewers. From 9-11, the “Red Nose Day” event got a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in viewers with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 901,000.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9, the series premiere of “Labor of Love” settled for a 0.2/1 and 909,000 viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Finale Grows From December's Season 2 Finale

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 577,000. At 8, the “Burden of Truth” Season 3 debut got a 0.1/1 and 619,000 viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 closed the night to a 0.1/1 and 535,000 viewers.