‘Hollyboob’ Bust: 6 Arrested and Charged With Trying to Change Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles’ most famous landmark took on a completely different meaning on Monday when six individuals tried to turn the iconic Hollywood sign into “Hollyboob” — and were arrested for their troubles.

According to the L.A. Times, the stunt was supposedly an intent to raise awareness for breast cancer. The group hung large tarps with the letter “B” over the letters “W” and “D” to change the sign’s meaning, which required them to scale the dangerous steep hills of Mount Lee and trespass onto the Hollywood Hills area.

While no permanent damage was caused by the vandalization, LAPD Commanding Officer Steve Lurie expressed his frustration at the stunt, tweeting: “A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals.”

A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals. — Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021

Might China Buy the Hollywood Sign Next?

An LAPD helicopter managed to spot the group in the act, alerting police, who arrested them. They were taken into custody but released after being issued citations.

This is far from the first time the sign has been changed since its construction in 1923. “Hollywood” has seen its fair share of different meanings, ranging from pranks to promotional events. In 1976, a 21-year-old Cal State Northridge student changed the sign to “Hollyweed,” kicking off what would become the first of many alterations.

In 1987, the Los Angeles Recreation and Park Commission gave Fox Network permission to alter the sign as part of a promotional stunt, shortening the word by putting an “F” over the “H” and an “X” over the first “L” so that the sign just read “FOX.”

For a long time, “Hollyweed” was the clear winner when it came to sign alterations. But “Hollyboob” might have just edged it out of the top spot.