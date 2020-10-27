Older Actors in Hollywood COVID-19

Older Actors Fear Pandemic Has Made Hollywood’s Ageism Worse

by | October 27, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Roles are scarcer and the virus looms, but financial strains are pushing working class actors to get back to the set

While the pandemic has hit all of Hollywood hard, older actors in Hollywood are facing a perfect storm of problems as the new financial and health stresses of COVID-19 blend with the ageism that has plagued the industry for decades.

One 60-something actor, who spoke to TheWrap on condition of anonymity, said that his emergency savings will run out in a few months but worries that even if he lands a new job that he will put his life at risk since he has a chronic health condition that makes him more vulnerable to the coronavirus. “If I’m lucky enough to get a role, I’m going to be really careful, but I wish I could just ride this out, he said.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Joe Biden

Biden Campaign Trolls Trump’s Nonexistent COVID Plan With Nonexistent Website
A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Why Hollywood Unions Aren’t Mourning Quibi’s Death
Trump Sinclair town hall

Trump Says There’s ‘Not Much’ He’d Do Differently to Handle COVID-19 Pandemic
Chuck Schumer DNC

NATO Hails Pandemic Relief Bill’s Proposed Aid to Movie Theaters
Disneyland

Disneyland, Universal to Remain Closed Under New California Guidelines
Anthony Fauci

Fauci Quotes ‘The Godfather’ After Trump Calls Him a ‘Disaster:’ ‘Nothing Personal, Strictly Business’
People Should Be 'Skeptical' About the Vaccine, Says NY Gov Cuomo (Video)

American People Should Be ‘Skeptical’ About the Vaccine, Says NY Gov Cuomo (Video)
SAG-AFTRA Actors Equity

SAG-AFTRA Files Complaint Against Actors Equity as Live Show Taping Dispute Escalates
Hollywood meets Coronavirus

Los Angeles Film Shoots Plummet 54% Last Quarter, FilmLA Study Says
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah Had the Best Joke About Trump’s Return to the Campaign Trail (Video)
Nancy Pelosi Wolf Blitzer CNN

Nancy Pelosi Tells Off CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on COVID Stimulus: ‘You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About’ (Video)