Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Summer Season For First Time in 98 Years (Report)

Shows at the famed venue have never stopped for more than two weeks during the last 100 summers at the Bowl

| May 13, 2020 @ 12:54 PM
Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl has cancelled the entire 2020 summer season for the first time in its 98 year history, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Shows at the famed venue have never stopped for more than two weeks during the last 100 summers at the Bowl. On Wednesday, The Los Angeles Philharmonic, which manages the venue, cited the lack of a resolution on the coronavirus situation making it impossible for a summer season to move forward. Additionally, the Los Angeles Times reports that due to mounting revenue losses the orchestra is already facing a $80 million budget shortfall.

Currently, at press time there is no information on refunds for ticketholders.

Also Read: All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the reopening of movie theaters and other entertainment venues will likely be “months” away. The relaxations of the statewide “stay at home” order come as part of a four-stage framework for reopening the economy that Newsom and Director of the Department of Public Health Sonia Angell outlined. Stage 4 — which will be the end of the “stay at home” order — allows the “highest risk workplaces,” such as concerts, live sporting events and convention centers, to reopen.

“The High Note” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

