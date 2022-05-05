Hollywood Bowl to Boost Security After Dave Chappelle Attack

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is implementing “additional security measures,” including an increased number of onsite personnel, after comedian Dave Chappelle was allegedly assaulted onstage Tuesday at one of their venues, the Hollywood Bowl.

“The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil’s top priority,” the organization told TheWrap in a statement Thursday. “We are reviewing our existing procedures both internally and with the assistance of outside experts so we can continue to provide a safe and secure environment at the Hollywood Bowl. We have implemented additional security measures, including an increased number of security personnel on-site to assist with bag checks and other security procedures. We continue to cooperate with authorities in their ongoing investigation.”

Earlier this week, Chappelle seemed to be tackled by an audience member during his set during the “Netflix is a Joke” festival. Following the alleged assault, authorities apprehended 23-year-old suspect Isaiah Lee, who the Los Angeles Police Department said carried a fake gun with a knife attachment, which he subsequently pointed at the comedian prior to being apprehended by security onstage.

While Lee will not be facing any felony charges, he is being held with bail set at $30,000 and on Thursday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office filed four misdemeanors — including battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault and two charges relating to interfering with and delaying a stage act — against him.