Hollywood Celebrates Inauguration With Joy and Relief: ‘We Did It. In So Many Ways’

Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Mariah Carey and more share their thoughts on the historic day

| January 20, 2021 @ 2:25 PM Last Updated: January 20, 2021 @ 2:34 PM
From the start, the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President and Kamala Harris as the 49th Vice President of the United States stood to be a historic moment on multiple levels. Harris made history as the first woman and woman of color to be sworn in at such a high government level, and Biden’s official transition represented a shift back to what will hopefully be a more normal administration and leadership for the country.

Hollywood reacted accordingly to the day’s events, with many emotionally celebrating Harris and her achievements. “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world,” tweeted Oprah Winfrey. “SNL” star Leslie Jones also weighed in, tweeting “YAAAAAAAAASSSS SHE IS OUR VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS.” And “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted a photo of her children watching the inauguration with the caption “brown girls no just longer dreaming.”

Biden’s inauguration speech also drew praise, even from those such as Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. Addressing the discourse over the past four years as well as the recent riots on Capitol Hill, Biden drove home how he was planning to tackle his presidency: with unity, openness, and dedicated work. Actor George Takei tweeted an important part of Biden’s speech, calling out what has been a major issue over the last few years: “We must reject a culture where facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.”

Not to be outdone in reactions to today’s events, the official “Parks and Recreation” Twitter celebrated Biden’s inauguration by tweeting a photo of Knope’s Amy Poehler and Biden from when the former VP appeared on the show, fulfilling one of Leslie’s lifelong dreams. In anticipation of Biden’s inauguration today, social media has been revisiting the two episodes where Biden and now First Lady Jill Biden guest starred.

