From the start, the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President and Kamala Harris as the 49th Vice President of the United States stood to be a historic moment on multiple levels. Harris made history as the first woman and woman of color to be sworn in at such a high government level, and Biden’s official transition represented a shift back to what will hopefully be a more normal administration and leadership for the country.

Hollywood reacted accordingly to the day’s events, with many emotionally celebrating Harris and her achievements. “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world,” tweeted Oprah Winfrey. “SNL” star Leslie Jones also weighed in, tweeting “YAAAAAAAAASSSS SHE IS OUR VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS.” And “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted a photo of her children watching the inauguration with the caption “brown girls no just longer dreaming.”

Biden’s inauguration speech also drew praise, even from those such as Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. Addressing the discourse over the past four years as well as the recent riots on Capitol Hill, Biden drove home how he was planning to tackle his presidency: with unity, openness, and dedicated work. Actor George Takei tweeted an important part of Biden’s speech, calling out what has been a major issue over the last few years: “We must reject a culture where facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.”

Not to be outdone in reactions to today’s events, the official “Parks and Recreation” Twitter celebrated Biden’s inauguration by tweeting a photo of Knope’s Amy Poehler and Biden from when the former VP appeared on the show, fulfilling one of Leslie’s lifelong dreams. In anticipation of Biden’s inauguration today, social media has been revisiting the two episodes where Biden and now First Lady Jill Biden guest starred.

Leslie Knope is doing great. Thanks for asking! pic.twitter.com/kqI0p0gOZG — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) January 20, 2021

Congratulations Mr President. We are with you. https://t.co/nXINBPEbxr — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 20, 2021

“May we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.” That’s my president. #Inauguration2021 #PresidentBiden https://t.co/SIFPfdyNI3 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris We know you will do your best to make America good again. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

THIS is the split screen I wanted. @MichelleObama gave those other folks the low bun. She SERVED up layers, highlights and the flip heard around the world for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! ✊🏾❤️#BidenHarrisInauguration https://t.co/uj7kFhc5NU — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 20, 2021

I can finally admit it. My son was the President's Advisor for the past four years. #BidenHarris #BidenHarrisInauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/DNZkSq4G4e — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 20, 2021

rewatched ‘the american president’ … which definitely still holds up. a nice reminder of what we have to look forward to starting late next week— character back in the WH. #BidenHarris2020 — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) January 14, 2021

Kamala Harris & her husband come out… This is a huge moment for women. A huge moment for men as a man will become the Second Gentleman. She will take the oath of office from Justice Sotomayor, the first Latino on the Supreme Court. For me, as a woman, this is deeply emotional. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021