Hollywood Filmmaker Brothers, From the Russos to the Farrellys (Photos)

Hollywood is full of sibling powerhouses, including Matt and Ross Duffer and the Coen brothers

and | April 10, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 8:04 AM
Filmmaker Brothers
Check out TheWrap's list of dynamic duos that are taking Hollywood by storm.
Getty Images
Joe and Anthony Russo The Russo brothers exploded onto the scene with "Captain America: The Winter Solider" after toiling in television with shows like "Community." The brothers had back-to-back blockbusters with 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."
snl saturday night live stranger things season 2 duffer brothers lucas
Getty Images
Matt and Ross Duffer The Duffer brothers are identical twin brothers best known for writing and directing a number of science fiction and horror films and television shows before hitting critical mass with "Stranger Things" on Netflix. The show returns for a fourth season later this year.
weitz brothers
Getty Images
Paul and Chris Weitz The filmmaking brothers Paul and Chris Weitz broke through with the blockbuster 1999 teen sex comedy “American Pie.” Amazon Studios signed a two-year first-look deal with the Weitz brothers production company Depth of Field. 
Erwin Brothers
Getty Images
Jon and Andrew Erwin The Erwin brothers, known for their Christian film resume, have directed four feature films, including "October Baby," “Mom’s Night Out” and “Woodlawn.” Their 2018 faith-based drama, "I Can Only Imagine," was one of the biggest indie hits of the year, grossing $83 million domestically.
Joel Ethan Coen Hail Caesar
Getty Images
Joel and Ethan Coen The Coen brothers are American filmmakers whose credits include 1996's "Fargo," 1998's "The Big Lebowski" and 2007's "No Country for Old Men." In addition to exec producing the TV version of "Fargo," the duo released 2018's Oscar-nominated anthology Western "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."
Strause brothers
Getty Images
Greg and Colin Strause Self-titled as the Brothers Strause, the duo are most known for directing "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem" and "Skyline." They also founded Hydraulx, a special effects company.
Farrelly brothers
Wikimedia Commons
Peter and Bobby Farrelly The Farrelly brothers are American screenwriters and directors, whose credits include "Dumb and Dumber," "Hall Pass," "Shallow Hal," "There's Something About Mary," "The Three Stooges" and "Dumb and Dumber To." Peter Farrelly recently struck out on his own, winning two Oscars for co-writing and producing 2018's "Green Book."
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE