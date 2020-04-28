Will Hollywood Financially Recover Post-Pandemic | Webinar

“If you’re in the production business what you have on the other side of this pandemic is the greatest opportunity of your life,” co-founder, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki, Ross Gerber said.

Whether you’re a seasoned industry investor, recent USC film grad or looking to grow your personal wealth, the coronavirus pandemic has presented a new series of financial challenges. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management co-Founder, president and CEO Ross Gerber, however remains bullish that 2021 will be our best year yet as the demand for new streamed content continues to grow.

“If you’re in the production business what you have on the other side of this pandemic is the greatest opportunity of your life. What the pandemic did was solidify the position of steaming services in people’s lives…The streaming model is now permanentized as the future and with that means tons of production, for tons of shows, from tons of competitors of every network and every streamer,” said Gerber during TheWrap’s live webinar on Tuesday with founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman presented by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management.

Watch the full video above.