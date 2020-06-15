Ratings: ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Hits Record Lows

NBC settles for fourth-place tie with Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo in key adults 18-49 demo
Tony Maglio | June 15, 2020 @ 8:34 AM
Last Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 9:26 AM
“Hollywood Game Night” went directly to (ratings) jail on Sunday, when it posted series-record lows in both the key demo and in total viewers.
Pairing the Jane Lynch-hosted game show with reruns, NBC settled for a fourth-place tie with Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo in the key adults 18-49 demographic last night.
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. The season finale of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.6/5 and 4.6 million viewers. At 8, “Celebrity Family Feud” received a 0.8/5 and 5.2 million viewers. “Press Your Luck” at 9 got a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers. At 10, “Match Game” closed primetime with a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers.
For NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” at 7 settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.6 million viewers. Repeats followed.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 416,000, airing all reruns.
