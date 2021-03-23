Go Pro Today

Hollywood Remembers George Segal: ‘A Gift to Us All’

Segal’s peers in entertainment celebrated his legacy after his death Tuesday at age 87

| March 23, 2021 @ 10:11 PM
George Segal Paley Fest 2014

Getty

Following the announcement that George Segal had died at age 87, the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated actor’s peers in Hollywood paid tribute on social media.

Segal, who died while recovering from bypass surgery, was nominated for five Golden Globes, an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination, and won two Golden Globes during the course of his career. Segal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George!” Ed Asner wrote.

“It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark,” Adam Goldberg, creator of “The Goldbergs” said.

Also Read: George Segal, Venerated 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' and 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 87

Segal was a series regular for the past eight seasons on the ABC sitcom, where he played Albert “Pops” Solomon, the eccentric but lovable grandfather. Segal filmed the last episode of the current season before his death, which is set to air on April 7.

In addition to “The Goldbergs,” Segal is also best known for previously playing magazine publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me!,” a role which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination and aired for seven seasons between 1997-2003.

“Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor,” said Jennifer Tilly.

“So sad to hear or #georgesegal passing,” actress-director Leah Thompson said. “I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC. He was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend.”

See more tributes below:

 

Related Content