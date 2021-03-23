Hollywood Remembers George Segal: ‘A Gift to Us All’

Following the announcement that George Segal had died at age 87, the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated actor’s peers in Hollywood paid tribute on social media.

Segal, who died while recovering from bypass surgery, was nominated for five Golden Globes, an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination, and won two Golden Globes during the course of his career. Segal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George!” Ed Asner wrote.

“It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark,” Adam Goldberg, creator of “The Goldbergs” said.

Also Read: George Segal, Venerated 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' and 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 87

Segal was a series regular for the past eight seasons on the ABC sitcom, where he played Albert “Pops” Solomon, the eccentric but lovable grandfather. Segal filmed the last episode of the current season before his death, which is set to air on April 7.

In addition to “The Goldbergs,” Segal is also best known for previously playing magazine publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me!,” a role which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination and aired for seven seasons between 1997-2003.

“Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor,” said Jennifer Tilly.

“So sad to hear or #georgesegal passing,” actress-director Leah Thompson said. “I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC. He was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend.”

See more tributes below:

George Segal in Where’s Poppa was one of the biggest laughs I have ever had in a movie. He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George! — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 24, 2021

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

When a legend turns 85… He should have shelves of lifetime achievement awards! How do we make this happen? #thegoldbergs #georgesegal pic.twitter.com/sYbmiml3JE — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) February 13, 2019

George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 24, 2021

Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!

From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed! https://t.co/1SvToqUEGH — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 24, 2021

Aw! Rip #GeorgeSegal. I used to play poker with him at Norby Walters weekly game. Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. https://t.co/np1B7egQrJ — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 24, 2021

So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/fEZpQSUkBU — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 24, 2021