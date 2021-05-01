Hollywood Remembers ‘Life Force,’ ‘Hilarious Soul’ Olympia Dukakis: ‘We Were Moonstruck by Her’

Condolences from Hollywood and the Broadway have begun to roll in for Oscar- and Golden Globe-winner Olympia Dukakis, who died Saturday, with her being remembered as “brilliant, strong, hilarious soul” who brought us “timeless movie moments.”

The acclaimed film and stage actress, who brought scores of film lovers to tears of laughter in classics like “Steel Magnolias” and “Moonstruck,” died on Saturday at the age of 89.

“Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia,” Michael McKean wrote, referring to her many acting roles.

Former “Today” host Ann Curry called Dukakis an “impressive talent and woman. She once told me, ‘l LOVE how strong women are today. They are achieving so much. But what the HELL is up with those shoes?!’ At the time, 5-inch heels were the rage,” she remembered.

Here are a few others paying tribute:

RIP Olympia Dukakis…the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest".💛💛💛https://t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021

Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021

Some movies you watch because of an actor in it. You don’t need to know what it’s about, what genre, you just know, because that actor is in it, it’s going to be good.

Olympia Dukakis was one of those actors, RIP — Titus (@TitusNation) May 1, 2021

RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4 — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis was such an impressive talent and woman. She once told me, “l LOVE how strong women are today. They are achieving so much. But what the HELL is up with those shoes?!”



At the time, 5-inch heels were the rage.

https://t.co/ujFNQpDYHK — Ann Curry (@AnnCurry) May 1, 2021