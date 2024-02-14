A collective of 400 actors, musicians and entertainment executives penned an open letter supporting the decision for Israel to be permitted to continue to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The letter, released by Creative Community for Peace, backs the decision of Eurovision organizer the European Broadcasting Union to allow Israel to enter this year’s contest. There has been significant pressure from opponents to ban Israel over its response in Gaza to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel made its Eurovision debut in 1973 and has been a member of the European Broadcasting Union ever since.

Signees of the open letter include Helen Mirren, Gene Simmons, Liev Schreiber, Scooter Braun, Boy George, Mayim Bialik, Sharon Osbourne, Debra Messing, and many more.

Noa Kirel, an Israeli popstar who competed on behalf of Israel in 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest, finishing 5th overall, has also signed the letter. Israel has a long history on Eurovision, having won the contest four times, most recently in 2018.

In the letter the stars write, “We have been shocked and disappointed to see some members of the entertainment community calling for Israel to be banished from the Contest for responding to the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

“This current round of fighting is not a war that Israel wanted or started. To punish Israel would be an inversion of justice,” the letter continues. “Furthermore, we believe that unifying events such as singing competitions are crucial to help bridge our cultural divides and unite people of all backgrounds through their shared love of music.”

“Those who are calling for Israel’s exclusion are subverting the spirit of the Contest and turning it from a celebration of unity into a tool of politics,” the letter reads.