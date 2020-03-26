Hollywood sign

What Can Hollywood Expect From the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package? | Podcast

by | March 26, 2020 @ 5:23 PM

With the industry suffering across the board, people can use whatever help they can get

With the Senate passing a massive $2 trillion stimulus package designed to counter the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, many in Hollywood are wondering how it will help those in the entertainment industry who have recently lost their jobs.

In a sneak peek of our upcoming podcast “The Wrap-Up,” TheWrap’s editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, spoke with reporter Clara Chan and Cornell Law professor Robert Hockett about what Hollywood can expect to receive from this bailout, if anything.

“I don’t think it’s prioritized as an industry,” Hockett said of Hollywood. “But in so far as they have sub-industries that themselves employ substantial numbers of workers and in so far as bailout money might help them to continue making payroll. That, in turn, might spare the public having to continue to send UBI (universal basic income) type checks to employees. Then there might actually be a fairly compelling basis for at least some bailout money.”

Watch the video above to see the full conversation and stay tuned for more information about the launch of “The Wrap-Up.”

Daniel Goldblatt

