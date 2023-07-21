At Netflix Picket, Smiles in Short Supply for Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman and More (Photos)

The scene outside Netflix on Thursday was an energetic one, as SAG-AFTRA and WGA members together on the (very hot) picket lines while Hollywood’s double strike wears on. TheWrap’s creative director Jeff Vespa was on hand to photograph the likes of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman, Edgar Wright, Kendrick Sampson, Timothy Simons, Brett Gelman, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer and more at the site of one of the most contentious studios. Netflix has drawn the ire of many striking actors and writers for not paying residuals on shows and films it doesn’t own.

Peruse TheWrap’s gallery of photos below.