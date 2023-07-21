At Netflix Picket, Smiles in Short Supply for Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman and More (Photos)

Striking SAG-AFTRA and WGA members took to the streets of Hollywood on a blisteringly hot day

Lily Tomlin, Paul Scheer, Jane Fonda, Brett Gelman, June Diane Raphael
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap
TheWrap Staff

The scene outside Netflix on Thursday was an energetic one, as SAG-AFTRA and WGA members together on the (very hot) picket lines while Hollywood’s double strike wears on. TheWrap’s creative director Jeff Vespa was on hand to photograph the likes of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman, Edgar Wright, Kendrick Sampson, Timothy Simons, Brett Gelman, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer and more at the site of one of the most contentious studios. Netflix has drawn the ire of many striking actors and writers for not paying residuals on shows and films it doesn’t own.

Peruse TheWrap’s gallery of photos below.

Kendrick Sampson
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Kendrick Sampson

Sarah Silverman
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Sarah Silverman

Brett Gelman, Aubrey Plaza
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Brett Gelman and Aubrey Plaza

Hannah Einbinder
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs

Olivia Metzger for TheWrap's Office With a View (Photo Credit: TheWrap)
Read Next
Olivia Metzger Broke Out of 'Big Agency' by Focusing on Her Strength: 'I Know the News Business'
Vermin Supreme
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Vermin Supreme

Timothy Simons and kids
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Timothy Simons and kids

Di Smith, Charyse Monet & Monte Escalante
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Di Smith, Charyse Monet and Monte Escalante

Aubrey Plaza, Brett Gelman, Hannah Einbinder,
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Aubrey Plaza, Brett Gelman, Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs

Larry Karaszewski and Edgar Wright
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Larry Karaszewski and Edgar Wright

Lily Tomlin, Paul Scheer, Jane Fonda, Brett Gelman, June Diane Raphael
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Lily Tomlin, Paul Scheer, Jane Fonda, Brett Gelman and June Diane Raphael

strike-wrap-sign
Read Next
How the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes Could Devastate Awards Season