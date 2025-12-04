Why Women Should Talk About Money, According to Experts: ‘We Need Financial Intimacy’ | Video

Financial experts explained that it has never been more important for people to talk about money – especially for women.

During a panel for TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, moderator Nicole Lapin (Founder, Money News Network) led a strategic and educational discussion with Davida Lara (EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners), Kristina Royce (Co-Chair, Matrimonial & Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome), Rachel Gottlieb (Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management) and Taylor Price (Founder, Priceless Tay, Host, “Adult Money” and Gen Z Financial Expert) on how important money talk is today. Women, the panel of experts concluded, are often taught very little about managing and focusing on money practices early in their financial lives.

“We’re not educated on money, and we should be,” Lara said. “I think I was looking at something earlier that said it wasn’t until 1974 when women could have their own credit cards and own bank accounts. So I don’t know how old you are, but 1974 wasn’t that damn long ago. So yeah, so we weren’t educated. So I think that’s part of the problem. Education is why it doesn’t come up as much and it should.”

While talking about money remains a taboo at times, Price drew a comparison to how a growing openness to therapy has helped younger generations transcend “these barriers” and lead to “having open conversations around the table.” But growth in comfort is still needed across the board.

Panelists also emphasized the importance of couples communicating honestly and clearly about their finances. Royce explained that a “financial intimacy” was often as important to a successful marriage as any other kind of intimacy, considering money issues is one of the leading causes of divorce.

“I think that marriages and couples, the idea of financial intimacy is super scary,” she said. “And while, yes, I do decouple people, I also very much believe in marriages. I very much believe in the partnership. But I think just as much as we believe in sexual intimacy and emotional intimacy, we need that financial intimacy. We need to feel connected in all of those ways to really feel like you’re truly partners with somebody.”

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit: thewrap.com/pws. For all Power Women Summit 2025 coverage, click here.