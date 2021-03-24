Ratings: ‘Holmes Family Effect’ Adds a Few Viewers vs CBS Reruns

NBC tops Tuesday in key demo with “Young Rock,” “This Is Us”

It helped that CBS aired all reruns last night. ABC kicked off primetime with the season finale of its “To Tell the Truth” game show.

And just like that, “Holmes Family Effect” is over. At least the Fox import grew (a bit) in overall audience averages (+83,000 viewers, to be exact) from its first week to its last.

NBC finished first in the key demo’s ratings for Tuesday’s primetime period, led by “This Is Us.” CBS was still No. 1 in total viewers since its encores were “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” repeats.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.6/4 and 2.9 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Kenan” received a 0.5/3 and 2.2 million total viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 drew a 0.8/6 and 4.9 million total viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” had a 0.5/4 and 3.9 million total viewers.

CBS, ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.6 million, ABC was third with 2.4 million and Univision was fourth with 1.4 million.

For ABC, the “To Tell the Truth” finale at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 3.9 million total viewers. “Black-ish” at 9 had a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million total viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million total viewers. “Soul of a Nation” at 10 settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was seventh with 877,000.

Fox aired the final two hours of its small “Holmes Family Effect” order throughout primetime, averaging the above numbers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 1 million total viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” got a 0.2/2 and 1.2 million total viewers.